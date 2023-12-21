Police Issue Bolo For White Jeep With Maryland Plates Used In Double Fatal Drive-By DC Shooting

Chief Pamela Smith said that at around noon on Thursday, officers were called to investigate a shooting near the intersection of O Street SW and Half Street SW involving multiple people who were struck.

Smith said that two of the four victims died from their injuries in the drive-by shooting, and two others were taken to area hospitals for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

Now, after reviewing surveillance and MPD footage, investigators are on the lookout for a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with a sunroof, rims, tinted windows, and the Maryland license plate "2DF0820."

Several roads in the area of the shooting were closed on Thursday afternoon as police investigated the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact investigators at the Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting a tip to 50411.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.