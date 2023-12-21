Multiple People Shot Near Nationals Park In Southwest DC: Police (Developing)

An alert was issued by the Metropolitan Police Department at around 12:10 p.m. on Thursday afternoon advising that there was a shooting near the intersection of O Street SW and Half Street SW.

According to reports, at least four people were shot, with two suffering critical injuries.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

