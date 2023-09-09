Police ID Man Who Died Days After Being Shot In Southeast DC Intersection

Brandon Gant was shot shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the intersection of 18th Street and Minnesota Avenue SE, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say that on the night of the shooting, officers responded to reports of gunshots ringing out, following by a car crashing.

Upon arrival, they found Gant suffering from a gunshot wound inside of the crash vehicle.

The Southeast DC resident was rushed to an area hospital by DC Fire and EMS personnel to an area hospital, and late on Friday, Sept. 8, the department announced that he had died from his injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

