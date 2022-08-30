Contact Us
Police & Fire

Suspect Sought After Fatal DC Shooting Of 21-Year-Old Man

Zak Failla
Read More Stories
This man is wanted for killing 21-year-old Silver Spring resident Juwaan Henry.
Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

New photos have been released of a suspect wanted in DC for fatally shooting a 21-year-old Maryland man.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch is seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating the shooting suspect who killed Silver Spring resident Juwaan Henry.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, officers from the department responded to the 800 block of 7th Street, where they found Henry suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Henry was treated by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services and transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A $25,000 reward has been offered for any information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the wanted suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect's identity could be eligible for the reward and should contact law enforcement at (202) 727-9099.

