Police & Fire

DC Police Offer 25K Reward For Suspect Information In Fatal Shooting Of 21-Year-Old

AJ Goldbloom
Gun Violence
Gun Violence Photo Credit: Pixabay/PDPics

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information on a recent homicide, officials said.

At around 8:15 p.m. on August 25, police responded to the scene in the 800 block of 7th Street and found 21-year-old Juwaan Henry suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Henry was taken to a hospital and despite all efforts, he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect's identity could be eligible for the reward and should contact law enforcement at 202-727-9099.

