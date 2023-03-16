Stabbing Suspect Shot By Metro Transit Officer Breaking Up Fight That Broke Out On DC Bus

A Metro Transit Police officer had to use force to break up a violent fight that broke out on a bus in Washington, DC that spilled out into the street when a suspect brandished a knife, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III said.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, members of the Metropolitan Police Department were called to the Anacostia Metro Station, where there was reports of an officer-involved shooting.

Contee said that there was a fight on a DC Circulator bus between two people who proceeded to get off the bus, where the brawl continued, with one person producing a knife and stabbing the other.

At that point, a Metro Transit Police officer was flagged down by a witness, and he engaged the knife-wielding man, the chief continued. The officer engaged him, ordered him to drop the knife, and when he didn’t, fired one shot, striking the suspect.

Both the stabbing and shooting victim were taken to area hospitals for treatment and were listed in stable condition on Thursday night.

No additional information was released about the suspects, other than they both appear to be in their early 20s.

“We talk about petty disputes that turn into more aggressive actions … Someone involved in this case had a knife and was stabbing someone else,” Contee said. “I’m just thankful the officer was in close proximity and glad he was able to stop it before there was more injuries.”

Contee made note that the area where the fracas played out was near a popular hub where school children and others were trying to take public transportation.

“Sometimes, people do things that don’t make sense to law abiding citizens, and this is an example of that,” he said. “I’m just thankful that our Metro Police partners were there, and it’s unfortunate that the officer had to use force, but again, they’ve both been taken to an area hospital and are receiving treatment.”

