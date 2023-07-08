MD College Student Killed In DC

Alison Cienfuegos-Vasquez, of Temple Hills, MD, was shot around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, in the 1200 block of Valley Avenue, Southeast, DC Metro police said. She was later pronounced dead.

Alison's mom tells NBC Washington that her daughter was planning to meet a man she met on Instagram at the Wheeler Terrace Apartments, but was in the "wrong place at the wrong time" when gunfire rang out.

An arrest had not been made as of press time. A GoFundMe campaign was launched for Alison's family.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

