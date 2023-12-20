Homeless Man Charged With Murdering Concert-Going Virginia Tourist At DC Hotel: Feds

George Sydnor, Jr., 44, was indicted on Wednesday by a DC Superior Court grand jury on multiple felonies for his alleged role in the fatal stabbing of Christy Bautista earlier this year insider her room at the Ivy City Court in Northeast DC.

Police say that Bautista, a Harrisonburg resident who graduated from James Madison University, was found stabbed to death in a room at the hotel in the 1600 block of New York Avenue in Northeast DC on March 31, where they found the woman unconscious and unresponsive.

Court documents detailed by NBC4 and FOX5 say Bautista was heard yelling for help less than an hour after checking into her hotel room. Responders found Sydnor with blood on his hands and trying to light a cigarette, as Bautista's body lay with nearly 30 stab wounds on the hotel room floor.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and Sydnor was arrested in connection to her murder. At the time he was apprehended, he was also out on release related to a different criminal case.

On Wednesday, the grand jury announced a five-county indictment charging him with:

Premeditated first-degree murder while armed;

Burglary while armed;

Kidnapping while armed;

First-degree felony murder during a burglary;

First-degree felony murder while armed during a kidnapping.

The motive behind the killing has not been released by investigators.

Prosecutors made note that the indictment "also charges an aggravating circumstance enhancement as to all five counts, finding that the offenses committed were 'especially heinous, atrocious or cruel.'"

Sydnor is scheduled to return to court for an arraignment in early January.

