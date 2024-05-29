Knife-Wielding Homeless Thief Arrested In Arlington, Police Say

Derrick Taylor went into a store on the 1200 block of S. Hayes Street just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 26 and collected merchandise, during which he was confronted by two employees, Arlington police said.

That's when Taylor pulled out a knife and threatened workers, before leaving the store without paying, police said.

A lookout was broadcast and a responding officer found a man matching the description of the suspect near the Pentagon City Metro. Taylor was noncompliant and with the assistance of additional arriving officer, he was taken into custody.

During the course of the investigation, a knife and the stolen merchandise were recovered.

Taylor was charged with robbery and obstruction of justice. He was held without bond.

