70-Year-Old Woman Pepper-Sprays Victim In Arlington Elevator Dispute, Police Say

Ruth Kile had apparently been arguing with someone in an elevator of a building on the 3000 block of Spout Run Parkway just before 2 p.m. on Friday, May 24, police said.

Kile prevented the elevator doors from closing and kept the victim from exiting, police said. Kile ultimately pepper-sprayed the victim, who called police, authorities said.

Medics responded and treated and released the victim on scene for injuries consistent with exposure to pepper spray. The victim then responded to the Office of the Magistrate and obtained criminal warrants for Kile, who was found on scene and arrested.

Kile, of Arlington, was charged with malicious wounding by caustic agent and abduction.

