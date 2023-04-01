Homeless Man Accused Of Killing Woman At DC Hotel: Police

A woman was killed by a homeless man near a Washington, DC hotel overnight, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say that Harrisonburg resident Christy Bautista, 31, was found stabbed to death in a room at the Ivy City Hotel in the 1600 block of New York Avenue in Northeast DC, and a suspect has been taken into custody.

Detectives from the department were called to the hotel at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Friday, March 31, to investigate “the trouble,” a spokesperson from the agency said.

Upon arrival, they found Bautista unconscious and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause and manner of her death.

According to police, later on Friday night, officers arrested 43-year-old George Sydney, Jr., who has no fixed address, who was charged with first-degree murder.

The motive behind the killing has not been released by investigators.

