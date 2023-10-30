Gunman Who Fired At Food Deliveryman Returns To Crime Scene: Arlington Police

Ahaan Kale, 19, was arguing with the deliveryman as he was dropping food off on the 3500 block of S. Stafford Street around 12:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, county police said.

After the deliveryman made his delivery and was driving away, the gunman fired at him, police said. Kale was taken into custody when the vehicle he fled in returned to the scene.

Kale was charged with Attempted Malicious Wounding and Reckless Handling of a Firearm. He is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

This incident remains an active criminal investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s tip line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS.

