Gunman, Drug Dealers Arrested In I-395 Rush Hour Traffic Stop In Arlington: Police (Video)

Trouble unfolded just before 5:40 p.m. on May 2, when police were called to 24th Street S. at S. Kenmore Street on reports of a person with a gun, county police said.

There, police learned a female victim and male suspect, later identified as Alphonso Page III, 34, of Alexandria, police said. Page and the female, who knew each other, were outside a residential building when they began arguing. Page lifted his shirt exposing what appeared to be a firearm, and threatened the victim, police said.

Page got into a vehicle with three other men and fled the scene, police said. A lookout was broadcast and responding officers found the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on I-395 northbound and Boundary Channel Drive, where the four men were arrested, police said.

During a search of the vehicle, two firearms and drugs were recovered, police said.

Page was charged with brandishing, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics.

Police then identified the other men as Darren Campbell, 30, of Woodbridge; Horace Brunson, 27, of Woodbridge; and Khevaughn Nelms, 28, of Woodbridge, they said. Those three men were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana (x4) and possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics (x4).

