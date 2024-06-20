Driver Involved In Crash Near Reagan Airport Wanted For Shooting At Driver In Arlington: Police

The Arlington County Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that was called in shortly after 2 p.m. on June 19 in the area of 33rd Street South and Richmond Highway.

Investigators say that a man was driving south in the 2600 block of Richmond Highway when another driver pulled up alongside him, brandished a weapon, and fired at his victim's vehicle before speeding away down the roadway.

The incident came about after the drivers were reportedly involved in a crash in the area of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

A BOLO was issued by police, but investigators were unable to track down the wanted suspect, who was described as being a thin Black man who is approximately 5-foot-8 with dreadlocks driving a blue sedan.

Minor property damage, but no injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

