Popular Ice Cream Products Recalled Over Listeria Concerns, FDA Says

The brands were recalled this week by Totally Cool, Inc. based in Owings Mills, MD, which has stopped the production and distribution of the affected products due to FDA sampling.

Some of the most popular items recalled include:

Friendly's 60 fl oz Celebration Ice Cream Cake 40 fl oz Strawberry Krunch Ice Cream Cake;

Hershey's 38 fl oz vanilla and chocolate flavored ice cream cake, 110 fl oz vanilla and chocolate flavored ice cream cake, 4 fl oz Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Cones, 4 fl oz Cookies & Cream Polar Bear Ice Cream Sandwiches;

Cumberland Farms Farmhouse Premium Ice Cream Sandwich, Rich Vanilla, 4 fl oz, Cumberland Farms, Farmhouse Premium Ice Cream Sandwich, Marvelous Mint, 4 fl oz;

ChipWich 4 fl oz The Original Vanilla Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwich 10 Club Pack, 3 Pack, 24 Pack; 16 fl oz Vanilla Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Pint; 16 fl oz Mint Chocolate Chip; Ice Cream Pint.

According to the FDA, listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

