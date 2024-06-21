Alexandria resident A-Jay Jones is facing charges in connection to a shooting reported in the early hours of Sunday May 19 at an Arlington hotel.

Police say that officers were called at approximately 2:50 a.m. to a hotel in the 1200 block of North Courthouse Road, where there was a dispute that ended when Jones allegedly took out a weapon and began firing, striking his victim and two parked vehicles.

The victim was able to take himself to an area hospital with critical injuries.

On Friday, the Arlington Police Department announced that Jones was arrested earlier this week and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

