Gas Explosion Rocks Southeast DC; Building Collapses (Updated)

An alert was issued at around 10 a.m. on Jan. 18 after there was a reported gas explosion in the 1200 block of Marion Barry Avenue SE on the second floor.

According to officials, by the time crews arrived to fight the fire, the area had already been evacuated due to the gas leak.

One injury was reportedly wounded by flying debris. The building suffered extensive damage and a second alarm was called when it collapsed.

Firefighters were still working at the scene shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning to help limit the damage to nearby businesses.

More details are expected to be released. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.