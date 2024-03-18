Four Homes Later: Failed Arlington Burglar Captured, Cops Say

Arlington resident Deonte Bell, 38, went to the well one too many times and was placed behind bars following a string of botched burglaries in the same neighborhood, police say.

Officers from the Arlington County Police Department were called shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 17 to investigate a reported burglary in progress when a woman heard loud banging and spotted Bell attempting to get inside by kicking a door.

The suspect then left the scene, and while officers were investigating, three more victims in the area reported that an individual matching Bell's description also attempted to force his way inside their homes.

The incidents were reported in the 4000 block of Vacation Lane, 3900 block of Lorcom Lane, and the 3700 block of Lorcom Lane.

A BOLO was issued, and officers canvassing the area found Bell, who attempted to run but was subsequently located and taken into custody in the 2400 block of North Lincoln Street following a brief chase.

Bell was arrested without incident and charged with four counts of attempted burglary. He was booked shortly after 5 a.m. at the Arlington County Jail on the night he was apprehended.

