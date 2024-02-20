A Few Clouds 31°

Drunken NY Man Pulls Gun On Worker After Being Kicked Out Of Arlington Business: Police

A 43-year-old Long Island, NY man kicked out of a Virginia business was arrested for returning to the scene and flashing a gun at an employee, authorities said.

Dean Campbell

 Photo Credit: Arlington County Sheriff's Office
Cecilia Levine
Dean Campbell, of Elmont, NY, got the boot from a business on the 3100 block of Wilson Boulevard due to disorderly behavior in Arlington just before 1 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, county police said.

Campbell returned shortly after and began arguing outside the business, at which point he brandished a firearm and advanced towards an employee, "making physical contact," with them, police said.

Campbell then fled on foot. Responding officers found him and arrested him, authorities said.

Police recovered a firearm and charged Campbell with Brandishing, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Assault and Battery, Public Intoxication and Carrying a Concealed Weapon while Under the Influence. He was held without bond.

