Drunken NY Man Pulls Gun On Worker After Being Kicked Out Of Arlington Business: Police

Dean Campbell, of Elmont, NY, got the boot from a business on the 3100 block of Wilson Boulevard due to disorderly behavior in Arlington just before 1 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, county police said.

Campbell returned shortly after and began arguing outside the business, at which point he brandished a firearm and advanced towards an employee, "making physical contact," with them, police said.

Campbell then fled on foot. Responding officers found him and arrested him, authorities said.

Police recovered a firearm and charged Campbell with Brandishing, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Assault and Battery, Public Intoxication and Carrying a Concealed Weapon while Under the Influence. He was held without bond.

