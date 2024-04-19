Vehicle Involved In Quadruple Drive-By Shooting In Northeast DC Recovered, Police Say (Updated)

At approximately 12:20 p.m. on Friday, April 19, MPD Assistant Chief Darnel Robinson said that a vehicle heading north along the 1200 block of Mt. Olivet Road NE opened fire outside the Circle 7 Food and Grocery Market without ever coming to a stop.

Three adults were struck in the parking lot of the convenience store and transported by paramedics to area hospitals, while a 16-year-old juvenile later was treated for injuries sustained in the shooting.

Following the shooting, the department released photos of the four-door sedan believed to be involved in the drive-by, which was recovered by investigators less than three hours after the shooting, according to Robinson, who would only state that it was "located in the District of Columbia."

No additional details about the car was provided.

Dozens of shell casings were recovered at the scene of the shooting, which remains under investigation.

"We're going to continue to work with community members, as many have zero tolerance ... We've strengthened our partnership with the community, and they support what we do and we share our information and efforts with them," the assistant chief added.

"It's a collective effort, and working with the community has helped us immensely, and we ask that the community continues to support us and reach out to provide important information."

Anyone with information about Friday's shooting has been asked to contact detectives at the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting the tip to 50411.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

