Fairfax, DC Women Among 16 Drug Offenders Granted Clemency By Biden

Katrina Polk, 54, pleaded guilty to a nonviolent drug offense at 18 years old. She served her sentence and completed the terms of her release. She her release, Polk has earned her PhD in public policy and administration and advocates for the elderly, according to the White House.

"Colleagues, supervisors, friends, and community members uniformly praise her character and work ethic and consider her a role model, noting her demonstrated commitment to serving others," the White House said in a statement.

Pilar Alejandra Yelicie-Rodriguez, of Fairfax, VA, is 48 years old and previously pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense. She completed her sentence and the terms of her probation. Since her release, she has maintained steady work and has dedicated her time to her family and volunteered at her church.

"People describe her as reliable, loyal, and trustworthy, and uniformly commend her on being a devoted mother," the White House said.

Jeffrey Alan Lewis, of Georgia, was charged by the Eastern District of Virginia and pleaded guilty to a nonviolent drug offense when he was 40. Now at 58 years old, Lewis has served his sentence and completed the obligations associated with his supervised release. Since his release, he has been consistently employed, contributes to the community through charitable works and active community engagement, and he has built a reputation as “a family man.”

