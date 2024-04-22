Chanel Clinton was sentenced to 36 months in prison, with an additional 24 months of suspended jail time for the shooting of a woman outside of the convenience store on Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE more than three months ago.

According to court documents, on Thursday, Jan. 18, while on the job working as a Special Police Officer, Clinton and her victim, a former friend, got into an argument when the latter videoed her in a taunting manner.

The verbal altercation spilled outside, at which point, an off-duty Metropolitan Police Department sergeant - in full uniform - heard the argument as Clinton grabbed her victim in the face and the women began to fight.

Prosecutors say that the sergeant briefly separated the two women, though unexpectedly, Clinton pulled out her service weapon, fired once, and struck the other woman in the shoulder, just above the collarbone.

The sergeant, who had ordered Clinton to drop her weapon before she fired, immediately placed Clinton under arrest. The victim was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital, and a 9 mm Glock 17 pistol was recovered at the scene.

Clinton pleaded guilty in February to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon. In addition to his prison term, a judge also ordered that Clinton serve five years of probation.

