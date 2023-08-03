Light Rain 71°

Attempted Rapist Apprehended After Assaulting Woman At Shady Grove Metro Station: Police

Metro Police say that a 29-year-old man has been apprehended after assaulting and attempting to rape a woman at a DC Metro station.

Adrian Barnes was arrested at the Fort Totten Station following a violent incident that happened last month in the Shady Grove Metro Station garage, authorities announced on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The attempted rape was reported shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, July 24.

Police say that the victim reported that Barnes approached her from behind as she was getting into her car, forced her to the ground and attempted to rape her.

She was able to fight him off and ran from the garage to seek assistance while Barnes fled the area.

Barnes was ultimately tracked down by investigators and charged with attempted second-degree rape, assault, and fugitive from justice. 

