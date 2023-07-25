Man Attempted To Rape Woman Getting Into Her Car At DC Parking Garage: Metro Transit Police

An alert was issued by Metro Transit Police investigators in DC regarding Adrian Barnes, who is at large and wanted for an attempted rape in the Shady Grove Metro Station garage.

The incident was reported shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, July 24.

Police say that the victim reported that Barnes approached her from behind as she was getting into her car, forced her to the ground and attempted to rape her.

She was able to fight him off and ran from the garage to seek assistance while Barnes fled the area.

The 29-year-old attempted rape suspect remains at large on Tuesday night. In photos released by police investigators, he was ironically wearing a shirt that read "ESCAPEE."

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

