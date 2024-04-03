Arlington Man Wins $200K Playing VA Lottery

When Wassihun Woldeamanuel won the top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Pick 4 game, he did it 40 times in the same drawing.

He bought 40 plays in the February 20 day drawing, each with the same four-digit combination: 4-4-4-4.

The prize for matching all four winning numbers in the Pick 4 game is $5,000. Since he had 40 plays with the winning combination, he won a total of $200,000.

“I knew four is coming,” he told Lottery officials as he redeemed his winning tickets.

He bought 30 of those tickets at Giant Food, located at 2901-11 South Glebe Road in Arlington, and the other ten at Tiger Market and Bakery, located at 3903 Mount Vernon Avenue in Alexandria.

Pick 4 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The top prize for a $1 play is $5,000. The chances of matching all four numbers in exact order are 1 in 10,000.

Earlier this week, a Powerball ticket good for a million bucks was sold at an Alexandria Safeway.

