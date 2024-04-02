The ticket from the Monday, April 1 Powerball drawing was sold at Safeway on Richmond Highway in Alexandria.

The million-dollar question now is: Who has that ticket?

The winning numbers were 19-24-40-42-56, and the Powerball number was 23. This ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Powerball number.

This ticket was one of only six in the nation to match the first five numbers. No ticket matched all six numbers to win the estimated $1 billion jackpot. That means the jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing grows to an estimated $1.09 billion.

Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.

Stores that sell a $1 million winning ticket receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.