Woman Breaking Into Home Assaults Man In Arlington: Cops

Janae Lancaster was trying to break into a home of a man she knew on the 900 block of S. Dinwiddie Street just before 6 p.m. on April 30, authorities in Arlington said.

The victim confronted Lancester, during which a struggle ensued. Lancaster struck the victim with a rock, pulled out a knife and tried to him him with it, police said.

The victim briefly left to seek help and Lancester broke into the home, took electronics and food before leaving, according to officials in Arlington. Responding officers found her in the area and arrested her.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital. Lancaster was arrested and charged with Attempted Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Assault and Battery and Burglary. She was held without bond.

