Capitol Heights resident Javon Brown, 23, was taken into custody over the weekend following a reported shooting that was reported in the 2600 block of Richmond Highway on Wednesday, June 19, authorities announced on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to a stretch of the highway after 2 p.m. on the day of the shooting, where investigators say that Brown drove alongside his victim's vehicle, brandished a firearm and fired at the other vehicle before speeding away north on Richmond Highway.

Only minor property damage was reported.

Brown was arrested on Saturday, June 22 and charged with shooting missiles at an occupied vehicle, as well as hit-and-run.

He is being held at the Arlington County Detention Center.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

