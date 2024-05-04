Investigators have identified Ty'ah Settles as the child who was killed on Friday night after suffering a gunshot wound and being taken to an area fire station, according to officials.

At approximately 9:10 p.m. on May 3, officers responded to the 2300 block of Hartford Street SE, after hearing gunshots ring out.

Shortly thereafter, police say that the child was found in a nearby fire station in the 2400 block of Irving Street SE with a gunshot wound.

First responders provided aid to the girl until she could be airlifted by United States Park Police to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

It is believed that the child was inside a vehicle on Hartford Street at the time of the shooting. No additional details have been released. According to reports, she was caught in a hail of unrelated gunfire.

No motive or suspects have been determined by police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

