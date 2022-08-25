You Messed With The Wrong Car: Leesburg Man Hit Police Cruiser, Fled Scene

A Leesburg man was arrested for a hit and run involving a police cruiser, police said.

At around noon on August 21, Leesburg police officers attempted to make a left turn from Washington Street onto westbound Blue Ridge Avenue in a marked cruiser, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

A car that was also on Washington Street tried to pass the cruiser, but when the suspect crossed the double yellow line, he hit the police cruiser on the driver's side, officials said.

The suspect fled at a high speed, but officers did not engage in a chase, authorities reported.

No one was harmed in the incident, but 25-year-old D'Andre Jamison was charged with one felony count of hit and run and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving, police said.

He was held on these charges, and other unrelated charges from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

