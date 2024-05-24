Alexandria Attorney, 42, Dies An Organ Donor: 'Last Physical Gifts Exemplify Enormous Heart'

Mitchell Ethan Lucarelli died on Monday, May 13, according to his obituary on the Elmwood Chapel website. Ethan died an organ donor, "the last physical gifts he gave exemplified his enormous heart and love for others," his obituary says. A cause of death was not made public.

An adjunct professor at GWU, Ethan served as the chief of the Federal Communications Commission’s Office of International Affairs (OIA), according to the GWU website.

"Ethan successfully built, and managed, an extensive team of attorneys, engineers, and professional staff" as Chairwoman Rosenworcel's Wireless and Public Safety Legal Advisor, his obituary reads.

"Ethan was also an adjunct law professor at The George Washington University Law School in Washington, DC, where he led teams of law students to success after success in national moot court competitions."

A GoFundMe launched to start a scholarship in Ethan's name for GW Moot Court had raised more than $24,000 as of press time.

"This donation honors the legacy of Ethan Lucarelli by funding a scholarship for students of the George Washington University Law School participating in moot court competitions," the page reads.

"As an adjunct professor at GW, one of Ethan's great joys in life was leading teams of law students to success after success in national moot court competitions, helping them hone critical skills benefiting their future careers in the legal field."

He is survived by his wife, Victoria Correa, his mother, Diane Eubanks, and father, Joseph Lucarelli, his brother, Matthew Lucarelli, and sister, Melissa Lucarelli, and numerous nephews and nieces.

Click here for Mitchell Ethan Lucarelli's complete obituary and here to donate to his family's GoFundMe campaign.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.