Woodbridge Weed Deal In 2020 Ended With One Dead; Suspect Now Prosecuted

AJ Goldbloom
Tackett’s Mill Shopping Center
Tackett’s Mill Shopping Center Photo Credit: Google Maps

The suspect in the 2020 murder of a man during a Woodbridge drug deal was recently prosecuted, officials said. 

On December 2020, the suspect, Taron Thomas, set up a marijuana deal at Tackett’s Mill Shopping Center, where he later shot and killed the victim, Matthew Costanzo, according to the Prince William County Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney.

Thomas fired six shots in total, hitting Costanzo and his female companion, authorities said.

On August 8, a Prince William County jury found Thomas guilty after a four-day trial and he was charged with second degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and other related offenses, officials reported.

Thomas' accomplice, Daquil Smith, who fired eight shots during the drug deal, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and use of firearm in the commission of a felony on September 13, 2021, authorities said.

