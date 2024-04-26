Daquan Skipper, 27, was sentenced this week to eight years in prison for the July 2023 robbery of the driver, when he took his scooter and cell phone in Northeast DC.

Prosecutors say that on July 29, 2023, outside of a Pizza Hut in the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue NE, Skipper and two others approached the delivery driver after he had just picked up an order.

As he was putting his phone onto a holder on his handlebars, the three ran up and surrounded him, with Skipper intimating that he had a gun and gesturing toward his waistband to imply he was armed.

The driver relented, at which point Skipper took the phone and keys to the scooter, which he was unable to get started. After that failure, he and one of the other accomplices dragged the scooter toward the Bladensburg Road NE intersection.

Following the carjacking, the driver followed Skipper until he saw members of the Metropolitan Police Department, who were flagged down. Skipper then dropped the scooter and ran when officers attempted to arrest him.

He was ultimately apprehended, and the driver's phone was recovered. Skipper pleaded guilty in January to carjacking and robbery. A judge also ordered that Skipper serve three years of supervised release.

