US Marshals Service, DC Police Offer 30K For Information On Wanted Murder Suspect

The U.S. Marshals Service and D.C. police are offering a total of $30,000 to anyone with information about a murder suspect, officials said.

Wonell Jones Jr., 34, is wanted for first degree homicide in the death of 33-year-old Audora Williams in her D.C. home on July 19.

Jones' children, whom he shared with Williams, were present as he shot her to death.

Authorities said Jones should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information should contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099.

