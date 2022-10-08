Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

US Marshals Service, DC Police Offer 30K For Information On Wanted Murder Suspect

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Wonell Jones Jr.
Wonell Jones Jr. Photo Credit: U.S, Marshals Service

The U.S. Marshals Service and D.C. police are offering a total of $30,000 to anyone with information about a murder suspect, officials said.

Wonell Jones Jr., 34, is wanted for first degree homicide in the death of 33-year-old Audora Williams in her D.C. home on July 19. 

Jones' children, whom he shared with Williams, were present as he shot her to death.

Authorities said Jones should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information should contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.