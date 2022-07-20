Suspect ID'd In Killing Of Washington DC Mom Of 5: Police

A suspect has been identified in this week's killing of a Washington DC mom of five, authorities said.

Wonell A. Jones, Jr., 34, is accused of gunning down 33 year-old Audora Williams in the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast Tuesday, July 19, DC Metro Police Chief Robert J. Contee II said.

Jones is also wanted on a Superior Court arrest warrant for unlawful entry, authorities said.

Williams was found lifeless suffering gunshot wounds inside of a home around 1:25 p.m. Her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

