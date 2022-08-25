Contact Us
Police & Fire

Three Men Arrested In Recent DC Shooting: Police

AJ Goldbloom
Three men were arrested in a non-fatal shooting in D.C., police said.

On August 24, at around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to the scene on Quincy Place, to find two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Another male victim arrived at a local hospital, and all three victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries, authorities reported.

At the scene, five firearms were recovered and Kharee Jackson, 29, Pernell Jackson, 36, and Charles Turner, 35, were arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon, police said.

