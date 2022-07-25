Suspects At Large After Armed Robbery In DC

Police are looking for two suspects who were involved in an armed robbery in D.C., officials said.

At around 2:53 p.m. on July 22, the suspects entered a store in the 1400 block of 6th Street, where one of the men pointed a gun and demanded money from the register, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said that once the victim inside the store complied, the suspects fled the scene.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who brings them information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.

