Police & Fire

One Weekend, Two Fatal Crashes In Virginia Beach: Police

Virginia Beach PD
Virginia Beach PD Photo Credit: Virginia Beach PD

Two fatal crashes occurred over the weekend in Virginia Beach, police said.

Just before midnight on August 27, officers arrived at the scene in the 5500 block of Indian River Road, where they discovered a Toyota sedan was rear-ended while stopped at a red light, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver who caused the accident, 34-year-old John Glover, was charged with DUl and involuntary manslaughter, authorities said. 

The second fatal crash occurred at around 10:30 p.m. on August 28, in the 1200 block of North Muddy Creek Road, police reported.

A Ford pickup truck went off the road and struck a tree, which killed the driver and sole occupant of the car, officials said.

Anyone with incident information should call 757-385-4606, as both crashes are still being investigated by Virginia Beach police.

