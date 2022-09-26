Infant Still Missing One Week After Disappearance: DC Police

A D.C. two-month-old has been missing for a week, police said.

Liam Levender-Lewis was last seen in the 3500 block of Warder Street on Sept. 19 at 5 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The infant was described as a black boy, with brown eyes and black hair, and weighing between 11 and 12 pounds, officials reported.

Before he went missing, Levander-Lewis was wearing a blue onesie with dinosaurs on it, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the child's whereabouts should contact police at 202-727-9099.

