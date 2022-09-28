DC Murder Suspect, 23, Arrested Two Years After Shooting: Police

D.C. police have arrested a suspect in connection with a 2020 murder, officials said.

On Feb. 12, 2020, 60 year-old Barron Goodwin was found with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of 51st Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The bullet that hit Goodwin was allegedly shot through the window of a home, the Washington Post reported.

Goodwin was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Over two years later, police arrested 23 year-old Ky’Lee Palmer for first degree murder while armed, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.