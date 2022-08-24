Beware Of The Candy Man: Brave Gainesville Child Flees Bribing Stranger

A 10-year-old from Gainesville had a scary encounter with a suspicious man at her bus stop, police said.

On August 22, at around 4 p.m. the young girl was approached by a strange man in the area of Red House Road and Rogue Forest Lane, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The man asked the child to get into his white, four-door sedan so he could take her to get candy, officials said.

After the suspect made his offer, the young girl declined and went home to inform her family of the incident, authorities reported.

There was no physical contact between the suspect and the victim, and the child never got in the car, police said.

The suspect was described as a white man, who was wearing a fitted baseball hat, a white t-shirt, and ripped blue jeans, officials said.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect is asked to call local police at 703-792-6500.

