An attic fire has displaced four residents in D.C., officials said.

On August 5, fire officials reported to a detached, 2-story home in the 1400 block of Channing Street that had flames coming from the attic, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

No injuries were reported, but four residents were displaced and will be helped by the local Red Cross.

