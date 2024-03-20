Alexandria police received a BOLO for Rahman Ferguson just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, a spokesperson for the police department said.

According to police in North Carolina, Ferguson had been identified as the man accused of killing 55-year-old Sureita Angelia Samuels, of Huntersville, NC, in a Walgreens parking lot just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19.

Witnesses described hearing gunshots and a saw a black man, later identified as Ferguson, getting out of the victim’s vehicle right after the shots were heard.

Ferguson got into a black Dodge Ram and left the area, police said.

Just before 11:40 p.m., police in Alexandria spotted his vehicle and began to follow it. The vehicle drove to a dead end in the 100 block of Madison Street where Ferguson fled the vehicle and ran from the scene. Officers chased Ferguson on foot and apprehended him without incident on Madison Place

He was taken into custody and is being held at the Alexandria Adult Detention Center and is awaiting extradition.

