Amazon Funds $150 Million Affordable Housing Project In Washington DC

Amazon is partnering up with D.C. developers to build over 1,200 affordable housing units — a nearly $150 million project.

Half of the units will be for low-income families and many of them will be located in close proximity to a metro station.

Amazon's D.C. project, which comes after the company funded housing projects in Prince George's County, Montgomery County, and Fairfax County, will cost the company $147 million in funding.

"Through our accelerated program, we're supporting emerging minority developers doing great work in the affordable housing space."

Director of the Amazon Housing Equity Fund Catherine Buell said the program offers these developers access to capital and mentorship that they may not have received otherwise, to expedite and fortify their affordable housing projects.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said that she believes the partnership with Amazon to create affordable housing is a great step in making the entire D.C. region more affordable in years to come and more competitive with other regions in the country,

