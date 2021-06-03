Contact Us
Rollover Closes Exit 39 Of I-83 In York

Jillian Pikora
Crews responding to the vehicle rollover at the ramp for Exit 39 along Interstate 83 in York, Pennsylania.
Crews responding to the vehicle rollover at the ramp for Exit 39 along Interstate 83 in York, Pennsylania. Photo Credit: 511pa

A rollover along Interstate 83 in York has temporarily closed the ramp for Exit 39, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Crews were called to the area near Fairview Township for a single vehicle overturned around 10 a.m. on Thursday, according to PennDOT.

Crews from Cumberland responded to the crash.

The number of persons harmed, extent of injuries and the cause of the accident are unknown.

There is no word when the ramp will reopen.

