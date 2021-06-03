Rollover Closes Exit 39 Of I-83 In York

A rollover along Interstate 83 in York has temporarily closed the ramp for Exit 39, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Crews were called to the area near Fairview Township for a single vehicle overturned around 10 a.m. on Thursday, according to PennDOT.

Crews from Cumberland responded to the crash.

The number of persons harmed, extent of injuries and the cause of the accident are unknown.

There is no word when the ramp will reopen.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.