The arsonist is suspected to have started the blaze at Stewartstown Furniture Factory located at 13 Mill Street sometime between 1:30 and 2 a.m. on April 27, according to the York County Southern Regional Police.

YCSRP along with the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal are investigating the "massive warehouse fire in Stewartstown Borough" as they "believe the fire may be suspicious in nature and have labeled the incident as an arson investigation," as stated in the release.

Around 2 a.m. firefighters from the following companies were called to the scene: Eureka VFD, Whiteford VFC, Jarrettsville VFC, and VFC10. More crews are expected at the scene from other companies as this will be a "multiple day event," Eureka Chief 54 Todd Gibney said.

Chief Gibney also said the following:

"We know this is causing inconveniences to everyone and I ask that you remain patient. We have done our best to get off of the Borough water system but you still may have discolored water for a period of time. Also, multiple roads are shut down in the area."

Officials told us this was the largest fire in Stewartstown history.

No injuries were reported, Stewartstown Mayor Brittany Barnette said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southern Regional Police at 717-235-3944.

