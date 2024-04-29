The crash happened in the 300 block of Old York Road near the intersection with West Ridge Road in Carroll Township around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, according to the York County Department of Emergency Services.

The coroner confirms that they were called to the scene at 5:55 p.m.

The road was closed while police investigated the incident.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash, according to YCDES.

The cause and manner of death, as well as the motorcyclist's identity, will not be released until their next of kin has been notified, the coroner explained.

Check back here for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.