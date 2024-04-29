Fog/Mist 53°

Motorcyclist Dies In Dillsburg Crash: Coroner

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in York County the coroner announced on Monday morning.

A York County coroner was called to a fatal motorcycle crash in Dillsburg on Sunday.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/York County Coroner's Office - York, PA @infoatyorkcountycoroner; Google Maps (Satellite)
Jillian Pikora
The crash happened in the 300 block of Old York Road near the intersection with West Ridge Road in Carroll Township around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, according to the York County Department of Emergency Services. 

The coroner confirms that they were called to the scene at 5:55 p.m. 

The road was closed while police investigated the incident.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash, according to YCDES.

The cause and manner of death, as well as the motorcyclist's identity, will not be released until their next of kin has been notified, the coroner explained. 

