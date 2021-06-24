Oil Tanker Truck Rollsover, Spilling Oil Onto Rt. 74 In York After Hitting Utility Pole

A hazmat crew was called to a rollover crash of an oil tanker truck that struck a utility pole, spilling oil onto Route 74 in York, according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

The truck struck both a utility pole and a tree before it rolled over and began spilling oil onto the roadway in Carroll Township around 8:45 a.m.

The driver was entrapped in the cab of the truck and suffered injuries. He was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.

The area between Campground Road between Old Mill along Route 74 remains closed as crews clean up the scene.

