Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Breaking News: Giuliani Suspended From Practicing Law In NY
News

Oil Tanker Truck Rollsover, Spilling Oil Onto Rt. 74 In York After Hitting Utility Pole

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The truck rolled over, spilling oil onto Route 74.
The truck rolled over, spilling oil onto Route 74. Photo Credit: Twitter-- York County Emergency Dispatch

A hazmat crew was called to a rollover crash of an oil tanker truck that struck a utility pole, spilling oil onto Route 74 in York, according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

The truck struck both a utility pole and a tree before it rolled over and began spilling oil onto the roadway in Carroll Township around 8:45 a.m.

The driver was entrapped in the cab of the truck and suffered injuries. He was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.

The area between Campground Road between Old Mill along Route 74 remains closed as crews clean up the scene.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

York Daily Voice!

Serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.