Ronny Garcia, a 24-year-old pitcher had recently signed to play for the Class AA team York Revolution before a motorcycle crash in Samana, Dominic Republic on Saturday, Hector Gomez Major League Baseball Insider reported, on Saturday, April 20. He noted that his father was also killed in the crash.

Garcia was an international prospect who signed with the Houston Astros' farm system as a pitcher in 2016, playing on the minor league team from 2017 to 2023.

He also pitched for several double-A teams in North Carolina over the years.

His funeral was held on Sunday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.