Man Ejected, Hit By Car On I-83, York County Coroner Says

A man died after being thrown from his car and hit by a passing vehicle along Interstate 83 on Monday night, according to the York County coroner.

The initial dispatches to a crash involving a rollover and possible ejection came from the York County Department of Emergency Services at 8:21 p.m., according to PennLive.

Shortly after, "a crash between Exit 24: PA 238 - Emigsville and Exit 28: PA 297 - Zions View/Strinestown in Conewago Township," was reported by PennDOT.

All northbound lanes were then closed.

The man was ejected and hit by the car near Exit 28 to Zions View/Strinestown in Conewago Township around 9:05 p.m. according to the coroner’s report.

All lanes have reopened and the cars were towed from the scene.

The status of the other driver was not released.

The man's identity will be released upon notification of his next of kin, according to the coroner.

Pennsylvania State police continue to investigate this tragic incident.

